Dr. Llewelyn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelly Llewelyn, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kelly Llewelyn, DO
Dr. Kelly Llewelyn, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tulsa, OK.
Dr. Llewelyn works at
Dr. Llewelyn's Office Locations
-
1
Broken Arrow Medical Group LLC9001 S 101st East Ave Ste 350, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (517) 364-2570
-
2
Oklahoma Surgical Hospital2408 E 81st St Ste 300, Tulsa, OK 74137 Directions (918) 293-6200
-
3
Alliance Obgyn1560 Turf Ln, East Lansing, MI 48823 Directions (517) 484-3000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kelly Llewelyn, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1881076164
