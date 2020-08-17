Dr. Kelly Wormer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wormer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Wormer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kelly Wormer, MD
Dr. Kelly Wormer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.
Dr. Wormer's Office Locations
Novant Health Queen City OB/GYN2100 S Tryon St Ste 201, Charlotte, NC 28203 Directions (704) 951-1378
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wormer came to my rescue when I had a devastating and time-sensitive issue while pregnant. She was instrumental in referring me to a specialized surgeon, and she was able to schedule my procedure within days. I am so grateful for her caring manner and dedication. She made a truly tough situation much easier for me. I would recommend her highly to all my friends and family.
About Dr. Kelly Wormer, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1497072177
Education & Certifications
- Carolinas Medical Center
- UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
