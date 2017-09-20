Dr. Kelly Ybema, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ybema is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Ybema, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kelly Ybema, MD
Dr. Kelly Ybema, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Loyola U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Hospital.
Dr. Ybema works at
Dr. Ybema's Office Locations
-
1
Bronson Neuroscience Center - Kalamazoo (A Bronson Methodist Hospital facility)601 John St Ste M-124, Kalamazoo, MI 49007 Directions (269) 341-7500Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Borgess Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ybema?
Dr. Yebma has been very informative and has a GREAT bedside manner.
About Dr. Kelly Ybema, MD
- Neurology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1831179407
Education & Certifications
- Bapt Mc Wake Forest Univ
- Loyola U, School of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ybema has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ybema accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ybema has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ybema works at
Dr. Ybema has seen patients for Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ybema on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ybema. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ybema.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ybema, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ybema appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.