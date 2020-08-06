Dr. Kelly Zadravec, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zadravec is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelly Zadravec, MD
Overview of Dr. Kelly Zadravec, MD
Dr. Kelly Zadravec, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska at Lincoln.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zadravec's Office Locations
- 1 20401 N 73rd St Ste 295, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Directions (480) 538-1333
- 2 10031 E Dynamite Blvd Ste 220, Scottsdale, AZ 85262 Directions (480) 538-1333
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zadravec is very good about making you feel calm and comfortable. She has a very nice demeanor and Geri is also very welcoming! The office is very clean and contemporary, and they have the best handmade robes that they have you wear for the exam. I've been going to her for a number of years now and Dr. Z is consistently great!
About Dr. Kelly Zadravec, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1376541516
Education & Certifications
- University of Nebraska at Lincoln
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zadravec has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zadravec accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zadravec has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Zadravec. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zadravec.
