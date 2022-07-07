Dr. Kelsey Edmondson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edmondson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelsey Edmondson, MD
Overview of Dr. Kelsey Edmondson, MD
Dr. Kelsey Edmondson, MD is a Periodontics Practitioner in San Antonio, TX.
Dr. Edmondson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Edmondson's Office Locations
-
1
Periodontics and Implant Dentistry6609 Blanco Rd Ste 125, San Antonio, TX 78216 Directions (210) 756-9136Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Edmondson?
From the beginning-Front Office Staff and Dr. Edmondson - every thing was such a pleasure. Explained every detail and no discomfort during my procedure. Will HIGHLY recommend this office to anyone who needs dental work. Thank you...thank you for making this experience very easy.
About Dr. Kelsey Edmondson, MD
- Periodontics
- English
- 1952776494
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Edmondson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Edmondson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Edmondson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Edmondson works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Edmondson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edmondson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edmondson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edmondson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.