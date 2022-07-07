See All Periodontists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Kelsey Edmondson, MD

Periodontics
5.0 (22)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Kelsey Edmondson, MD

Dr. Kelsey Edmondson, MD is a Periodontics Practitioner in San Antonio, TX. 

Dr. Edmondson works at Periodontics and Implant Dentistry in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Edmondson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Periodontics and Implant Dentistry
    6609 Blanco Rd Ste 125, San Antonio, TX 78216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 756-9136
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 22 ratings
Patient Ratings (22)
5 Star
(22)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Kelsey Edmondson, MD

Specialties
  • Periodontics
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1952776494
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

