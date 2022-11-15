Dr. Kelsey James, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. James is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelsey James, MD
Overview of Dr. Kelsey James, MD
Dr. Kelsey James, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ashland, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center.
Dr. James' Office Locations
Bellefonte Women's Care2001 Winchester Ave, Ashland, KY 41101 Directions (606) 324-7351Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- King's Daughters Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.James is a fantastic Doctor’s, he’s got a great bed side manner and really cares about his patients!!!
About Dr. Kelsey James, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1720145063
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University School Of Med
- Howard University College of Medicine
Dr. James has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. James has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. James has seen patients for Pap Smear, Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Hysteroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. James on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. James speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. James. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. James.
