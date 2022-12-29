Dr. Kelsey Mayrand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mayrand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelsey Mayrand, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kelsey Mayrand, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Beavercreek, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital South, Miami Valley Hospital North, Upper Valley Medical Center, Atrium Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.
Dr. Mayrand works at
Locations
Beavercreek Family Physicians1244 Meadow Bridge Dr Ste 100, Beavercreek, OH 45434 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Atrium Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mayrand was very compassionate and a good listener. I could tell she really cared. This made a difference since my own physician was not available. She was also very understanding with my son who has anxiety and who was with me. He thought she was very nice.
About Dr. Kelsey Mayrand, MD
- Family Medicine
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1740713254
Education & Certifications
- Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
- Family Practice
Dr. Mayrand has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mayrand accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
90 patients have reviewed Dr. Mayrand. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayrand.
