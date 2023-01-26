See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Long Island City, NY
Dr. Kelsey Musselman, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Kelsey Musselman, MD

Dr. Kelsey Musselman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Long Island City, NY. 

Dr. Musselman works at NewYork Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Orthopedics & Rehabilitation in Long Island City, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Musselman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Weill Cornell Medicine - Long Island City
    28-25 Jackson Ave., Long Island City, NY 11101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    ACN East - OB/GYN
    505 East 70th Street, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jan 26, 2023
Dr. Musselman was welcoming, kind, warm and non judgmental. I left her office feeling heard and cared for. I would highly recommend!
Jan 26, 2023
Photo: Dr. Kelsey Musselman, MD
About Dr. Kelsey Musselman, MD

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1255866760
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kelsey Musselman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Musselman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Musselman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Musselman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Musselman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Musselman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Musselman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Musselman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

