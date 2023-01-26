Dr. Kelsey Musselman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Musselman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelsey Musselman, MD
Overview of Dr. Kelsey Musselman, MD
Dr. Kelsey Musselman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Long Island City, NY.
Dr. Musselman works at
Dr. Musselman's Office Locations
Weill Cornell Medicine - Long Island City28-25 Jackson Ave., Long Island City, NY 11101 Directions
ACN East - OB/GYN505 East 70th Street, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Dr. Musselman was welcoming, kind, warm and non judgmental. I left her office feeling heard and cared for. I would highly recommend!
About Dr. Kelsey Musselman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1255866760
Dr. Musselman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Musselman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Musselman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Musselman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Musselman, there are benefits to both methods.