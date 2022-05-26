Dr. Pohler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelsey Pohler, MD
Overview
Dr. Kelsey Pohler, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Bryan, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.
Locations
CHI St. Joseph Health Pain and Spine Associates2801 Franciscan Dr, Bryan, TX 77802 Directions (979) 774-1377
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I would absolutely recommend Dr. Polar to any and everyone. He is very competent and explains the procedure in a way the average person can understand. Very thankful he performed my nerve block. I had no worries at all from the get go! Thank you Dr. Polar for a great experience!
About Dr. Kelsey Pohler, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1225323025
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
