Dr. Kelsey Salley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelsey Salley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kelsey Salley, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They completed their residency with Va Commonwealth University Health Sys
Dr. Salley works at
Locations
-
1
Virginia Endocrinology2384 COLONY CROSSING PL, Midlothian, VA 23112 Directions (804) 423-3636
-
2
Henrico Family Physicians LLC3460 Mayland Ct Ste 100, Henrico, VA 23233 Directions (804) 423-3636Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Salley?
Very sweet doctor. She takes her time with her patients, explains everything to them.
About Dr. Kelsey Salley, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1629008693
Education & Certifications
- Va Commonwealth University Health Sys
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salley works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Salley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.