Dr. Kelsey Satkowiak, MD

Neurology
4.7 (22)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Kelsey Satkowiak, MD

Dr. Kelsey Satkowiak, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. 

Dr. Satkowiak works at SHMG Neurology and Clinical Neuropsychology - Beltline in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Big Rapids, MI and Hastings, MI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Satkowiak's Office Locations

  1. 1
    SHMG Neurology and Clinical Neuropsychology - Beltline
    2750 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 267-7104
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:30pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    SHMG Neurology - Big Rapids
    705 Oak St Unit 1, Big Rapids, MI 49307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 267-7104
  3. 3
    SHMG Neurology - Hastings
    840 Cook Rd, Hastings, MI 49058 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 267-7104
  4. 4
    SHMG Neurology and Clinical Neuropsychology - Wealthy Street
    1900 Wealthy St SE Ste 290, Grand Rapids, MI 49506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 267-7104
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:15pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
  5. 5
    SHMG Neurology/Epilepsy - 25 Michigan
    25 Michigan St NE Ste 6100, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 267-7900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 22 ratings
Patient Ratings (22)
5 Star
(19)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Kelsey Satkowiak, MD

Specialties
  • Neurology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1609238294
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Neurology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kelsey Satkowiak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Satkowiak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Satkowiak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

22 patients have reviewed Dr. Satkowiak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Satkowiak.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Satkowiak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Satkowiak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

