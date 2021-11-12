Dr. Kelsey B Utech, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Utech is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelsey B Utech, DDS
Overview
Dr. Kelsey B Utech, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Minneapolis, MN.
Dr. Utech works at
Locations
-
1
Metro Dentalcare South Minneapolis4552 Bryant Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55419 Directions (612) 445-8663
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careington International
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- DenteMax
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- Guardian
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Lincoln Financial Group
- Medica
- MetLife
- PreferredOne
- Premier Group Insurance
- Principal Financial Group
- Security Health Plan (SHP)
- UniCare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Zenith Administrators Inc
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Utech?
Only issue is how tough it is to get an appointment.
About Dr. Kelsey B Utech, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1114375722
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Utech has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Utech accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Utech using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Utech has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
253 patients have reviewed Dr. Utech. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Utech.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Utech, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Utech appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.