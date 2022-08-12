See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Overland Park, KS
Dr. Kelsi Drummond, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (4)
Overview of Dr. Kelsi Drummond, MD

Dr. Kelsi Drummond, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. 

Dr. Drummond works at Mid America Physician Services LLC in Overland Park, KS with other offices in Leawood, KS. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Drummond's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mid America Physician Services LLC
    9119 W 74th St Ste 300, Overland Park, KS 66204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 677-3113
  2. 2
    Shawnee Mission Medical Center
    9100 W 74th St, Overland Park, KS 66204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 642-0100
  3. 3
    Mid America Physician Services LLC
    5401 College Blvd Ste 100, Leawood, KS 66211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 677-3113

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Pregnancy Test
STD Screening
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Pregnancy Test
STD Screening

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 12, 2022
    Earlier this year, I experienced an ectopic pregnancy that ruptured despite being given shots to treat it. I was rushed to the ER, where they couldn’t find the ectopic or any signs of rupture on the ultrasound. I was nearly sent home. Thankfully, Dr. Drummond, who was the ObGyn on-call, reviewed over my medical history and rushed down to the ER in the middle of the night. She performed emergency surgery to remove my rupturing tube. During my surgery, she was also kind enough to ablate some endometriosis for me. I’m so grateful to have been under her care. Now I’m pregnant again (it’s in the right spot this time!), and I’ve decided to switch to her as my ObGyn, because I know that she’ll take excellent care of me.
    — Aug 12, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Kelsi Drummond, MD
    About Dr. Kelsi Drummond, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205286515
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Drummond has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Drummond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Drummond. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drummond.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drummond, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drummond appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.