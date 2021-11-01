Dr. Kelton Burbank, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burbank is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelton Burbank, MD
Overview of Dr. Kelton Burbank, MD
Dr. Kelton Burbank, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Massachusetts School of Medicine and is affiliated with Harrington Hospital (Southbridge), Saint Vincent Hospital and UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus.
Dr. Burbank's Office Locations
Saint Vincent Hospital123 Summer St, Worcester, MA 01608 Directions (508) 368-3140Monday6:30am - 9:30pmTuesday6:30am - 9:00pmWednesday6:30am - 9:00pmFriday6:30am - 8:00pmSaturday7:00am - 3:00pm
Leominster Location225 New Lancaster Rd, Leominster, MA 01453 Directions (978) 840-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- Harrington Hospital (Southbridge)
- Saint Vincent Hospital
- UMass Memorial HealthAlliance - Clinton Hospital, Leominster Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Burbank fixed my left rotator cuff tear. The day before surgery, He called me to see if if I was doing OK. I thought this was a beautiful act of love and kindness Of a doctor.! My surgery went perfect and Burbank called me the day after To check on me.. How many surgeons actually call you the day before and day after? I had my gallbladder removal 2 ago I didn't get this kind of treatment from the surgeon. Dr. Burbank called me 5 days post- op to see how I was doing! He went above and beyond his duties as a surgeon. I don't feel just like just another ' patient. He made me feel important and loved! He deserves the Physician Year Award. I highly recommend anyone to Dr Burbank. You won't be disappointed.
About Dr. Kelton Burbank, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1326050113
Education & Certifications
- Lahey Clinic
- U Mass
- Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital
- University of Massachusetts School of Medicine
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burbank has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burbank accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burbank has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burbank has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Shoulder Dislocation and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burbank on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Burbank. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burbank.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burbank, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burbank appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.