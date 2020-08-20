Dr. Kelty Baker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelty Baker, MD
Overview of Dr. Kelty Baker, MD
Dr. Kelty Baker, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Citizens Medical Center, Columbus Community Hospital and Houston Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Baker works at
Dr. Baker's Office Locations
Houston Office6560 Fannin St Ste 1260, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 797-0466
Hospital Affiliations
- Citizens Medical Center
- Columbus Community Hospital
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Baker has been treating me for about 15 years and has an excellent job of managing my disease. The staff is pleasant and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Kelty Baker, MD
- Hematology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1710090857
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baker has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.
