Dr. Kelty Baker, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Citizens Medical Center, Columbus Community Hospital and Houston Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Baker works at Kelty R Baker MD in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.