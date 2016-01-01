See All Oncologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Kelvin Allenson, MD

Surgical Oncology
11 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Kelvin Allenson, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Allenson works at Houston Methodist Department of Surgery in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Methodist Department of Surgery
    6550 Fannin St Ste 1501, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 441-5141

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    About Dr. Kelvin Allenson, MD

    • Surgical Oncology
    • 11 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1609124775
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Complex General Surgical Oncology and General Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Houston Methodist Hospital

