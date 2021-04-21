Overview of Dr. Kelvin Contreary, MD

Dr. Kelvin Contreary, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.



Dr. Contreary works at Kelvin Contreary MD LLC in Metairie, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia, Intestinal Obstruction and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.