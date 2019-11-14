Dr. Kelvin Higa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Higa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelvin Higa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kelvin Higa, MD
Dr. Kelvin Higa, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center and Kaweah Health Medical Center.
Dr. Higa works at
Dr. Higa's Office Locations
-
1
Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery Associates Medical Group Inc.205 E River Park Cir Ste 460, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 261-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Regional Medical Center
- Kaweah Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Higa?
Dr. Higa saved my fathers life a couple of decades ago, he is an excellent surgeon I would recommend him to anyone
About Dr. Kelvin Higa, MD
- General Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1356304224
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Berkeley
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Higa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Higa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Higa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Higa works at
Dr. Higa has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair and Gastrectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Higa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Higa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Higa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Higa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Higa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.