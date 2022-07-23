Overview

Dr. Kelvin Hornbuckle, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.



Dr. Hornbuckle works at Digestive And Liver Disease Specialists in Norfolk, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, Anemia and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.