Dr. Kelvin Hornbuckle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hornbuckle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelvin Hornbuckle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kelvin Hornbuckle, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Dr. Hornbuckle works at
Locations
-
1
Gastrointestinal and Liver Specialists885 Kempsville Rd Ste 114, Norfolk, VA 23502 Directions (757) 466-0165
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hornbuckle?
Very professional, kind and listens to his patients without treating them as a number.
About Dr. Kelvin Hornbuckle, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1215976154
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- University Hostpials Of Cleveland
- University Hostpials Of Cleveland
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hornbuckle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hornbuckle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hornbuckle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hornbuckle works at
Dr. Hornbuckle has seen patients for Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, Anemia and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hornbuckle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hornbuckle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hornbuckle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hornbuckle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hornbuckle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.