Dr. Kelvin Ma, MD

Hospital Medicine
2.6 (14)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kelvin Ma, MD

Dr. Kelvin Ma, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.

Dr. Ma works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA with other offices in Spokane, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ma's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Mason Medical Center
    1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Stroke & TIA
    101 W 8th Ave # 2555, Spokane, WA 99204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Kelvin Ma, MD

    • Hospital Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1215115308
    Education & Certifications

    • University Wa Med Center
    Medical Education
    • McGill University Faculty of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Virginia Mason Medical Center

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.