Overview of Dr. Kelvin Ma, MD

Dr. Kelvin Ma, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.



Dr. Ma works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA with other offices in Spokane, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.