Overview of Dr. Kelvin Mai, DO

Dr. Kelvin Mai, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Garden Grove Hospital and Medical Center and Orange Coast Medical Center.



Dr. Mai works at Kelvin Mai DO Inc in Santa Ana, CA with other offices in Garden Grove, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.