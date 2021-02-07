Dr. Kelvin Mai, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelvin Mai, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Garden Grove Hospital and Medical Center and Orange Coast Medical Center.
dr. Kelvin Mai- Internal Medicine clinic1002 N Fairview St, Santa Ana, CA 92703 Directions (714) 332-1069
Dr. Kelvin Mai- Internal Medicine clinic12666 Brookhurst St, Garden Grove, CA 92840 Directions (714) 332-1069
Hospital Affiliations
- Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
- Garden Grove Hospital and Medical Center
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Smart doctor and excellent staff ????
- 20 years of experience
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences
Dr. Mai has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mai accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mai.
