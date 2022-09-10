Overview of Dr. Kelvin Walls, MD

Dr. Kelvin Walls, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They graduated from University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lee's Summit Medical Center, Belton Regional Medical Center and Saint Luke's East Hospital.



Dr. Walls works at Ascentist ENT in Lees Summit, MO with other offices in Leawood, KS and Belton, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Turbinates, Acute Sinusitis and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.