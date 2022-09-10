See All Otolaryngologists in Lees Summit, MO
Dr. Kelvin Walls, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.7 (37)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Kelvin Walls, MD

Dr. Kelvin Walls, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They graduated from University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lee's Summit Medical Center, Belton Regional Medical Center and Saint Luke's East Hospital.

Dr. Walls works at Ascentist ENT in Lees Summit, MO with other offices in Leawood, KS and Belton, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Turbinates, Acute Sinusitis and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Walls' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ascentist ENT
    4880 NE Goodview Cir Ste B, Lees Summit, MO 64064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 375-8989
  2. 2
    Ascentist ENT
    4801 College Blvd Ste 200, Leawood, KS 66211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 371-5104
  3. 3
    Ascentist ENT
    17067 S Outer Rd Ste 200, Belton, MO 64012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 375-8992
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  4. 4
    Ascentist ENT
    2000 SE Blue Pkwy Ste 110, Lees Summit, MO 64063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 375-8991

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lee's Summit Medical Center
  • Belton Regional Medical Center
  • Saint Luke's East Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enlarged Turbinates
Acute Sinusitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Earwax Buildup
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery)
Audiometry
Balloon Sinuplasty
Carotid Ultrasound
Chronic Laryngitis
Chronic Tonsillitis
Conductive Hearing Loss
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery)
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Hearing Screening
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Home Sleep Study
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure
Laryngitis
Malignant Otitis Externa
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Nasal Polyp
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty)
Nosebleed
Oral Cancer Screening
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Postnasal Drip
Rhinoseptoplasty
Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroid Scan
Thyroidectomy
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tongue-Tie
Tonsillectomy
Tonsillitis
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Nodule
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Adenoidectomy
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anosmia
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Broken Nose
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection
Cholesteatoma
Chronic Adenoid Infection
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Ear Tube Placement
Excision of Tracheal Tumor or Stenosis
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion
Facial Fracture
Frenectomy
Head and Neck Cancer
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Jaw Fracture
Laryngeal Cancer
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Maxillary and Malar Fractures
Motion Sickness
Oral Cancer
Orbital Fracture
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Parathyroidectomy
Perforated Eardrum
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty)
Peritonsillar Abscess
Salivary Gland Cancer
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sjögren's Syndrome
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery)
Tempormandibular Joint Pain
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Throat Pain
Thyroid Cancer
Tongue Cancer
Tonsil Cancer
Tracheal Surgery
Uvulectomy
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction
Vocal Cord Polyp
Wound Repair
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cenpatico Behavioral Health
    • Cigna
    • CompCare
    • CoreSource
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Family Health Partners
    • First Health
    • HCA Midwest Comp Care
    • Healthcare USA
    • Homestate Health Plan
    • Humana
    • Missouri Care
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • New Directions Behavioral Health
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Health Professionals
    • Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
    • Premier Group Insurance
    • Savility
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    About Dr. Kelvin Walls, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972576593
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kelvin Walls, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walls is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Walls has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Walls has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Walls has seen patients for Enlarged Turbinates, Acute Sinusitis and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walls on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Walls. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walls.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walls, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walls appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

