Dr. Kelvin Wong, MD is an Urology Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Medical College Of Ohio|University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center, St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Wong works at West Coast Urology in Oxnard, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.