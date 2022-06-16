Dr. Kelvin Wong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelvin Wong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kelvin Wong, MD
Dr. Kelvin Wong, MD is an Urology Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Medical College Of Ohio|University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center, St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Wong works at
Dr. Wong's Office Locations
West Coast Urology1901 Holser Walk Ste 310, Oxnard, CA 93036 Directions (855) 599-8994
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very good doctor done my lithotripsy my kidney stone gone
About Dr. Kelvin Wong, MD
- Urology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1710117932
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California|Usc University Hospital
- University of Wisconsin / Madison|University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics
- Medical College Of Ohio|University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wong accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wong has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wong speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.