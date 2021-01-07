Overview

Dr. Kelvin Yeh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc|Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Alhambra Hospital Medical Center, Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital and Huntington Hospital.



Dr. Yeh works at inSite Digestive Health Care in Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.