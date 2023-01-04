Overview

Dr. Kem Hor, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.



Dr. Hor works at Springs Gastronenterology Prof LLC in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Constipation and Unexplained Weight Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.