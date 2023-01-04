Dr. Kem Hor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kem Hor, MD
Dr. Kem Hor, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Springs Gastronenterology Prof LLC160 W FILLMORE ST, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Directions (719) 636-1299
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
I have been seen by Dr Hor for nearly 10 years. She is an excellent doctor who displays professionalism, knowledgeable and care for her patients. She comes highly recommended!
- English, Chinese
- University Of Arkansas For Med Science
- University of Arkansas College of Medicine
- University of Arkansas
Dr. Hor has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hor has seen patients for Diarrhea, Constipation and Unexplained Weight Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hor speaks Chinese.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Hor. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.