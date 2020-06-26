See All Neurologists in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Kempsagar Ravishankar, MD

Neurology
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kempsagar Ravishankar, MD

Dr. Kempsagar Ravishankar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Tiffin Hospital, Mercy Health - Willard Hospital and Southwest General Health Center.

Dr. Ravishankar works at Southwest Neurology Inc in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Willard, OH and Tiffin, OH. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ravishankar's Office Locations

    Southwest Neurology Inc
    7215 Old Oak Blvd Ste A411, Cleveland, OH 44130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 826-9221
    Mercy Health - Willard Hospital
    1100 Neal Zick Rd, Willard, OH 44890 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 455-8501
    Mercy Health Tiffin Hospital
    27 St Lawrence Dr Ste 201A, Tiffin, OH 44883 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 455-8501

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health - Tiffin Hospital
  • Mercy Health - Willard Hospital
  • Southwest General Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 26, 2020
    After going to several Neurologists and trying numerous medications, all with had negative side effects, we visited Dr. Ravishankar and have been very pleased with our decision. He's very personal and passionate towards his work and his clients. Highly recommended to anyone seeking solutions related to Neurology.
    W. B. Revels — Jun 26, 2020
    About Dr. Kempsagar Ravishankar, MD

    • Neurology
    • 44 years of experience
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE
