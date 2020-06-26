Dr. Kempsagar Ravishankar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ravishankar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kempsagar Ravishankar, MD
Overview of Dr. Kempsagar Ravishankar, MD
Dr. Kempsagar Ravishankar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Tiffin Hospital, Mercy Health - Willard Hospital and Southwest General Health Center.
Dr. Ravishankar works at
Dr. Ravishankar's Office Locations
-
1
Southwest Neurology Inc7215 Old Oak Blvd Ste A411, Cleveland, OH 44130 Directions (440) 826-9221
-
2
Mercy Health - Willard Hospital1100 Neal Zick Rd, Willard, OH 44890 Directions (419) 455-8501
-
3
Mercy Health Tiffin Hospital27 St Lawrence Dr Ste 201A, Tiffin, OH 44883 Directions (419) 455-8501
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Tiffin Hospital
- Mercy Health - Willard Hospital
- Southwest General Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ravishankar?
After going to several Neurologists and trying numerous medications, all with had negative side effects, we visited Dr. Ravishankar and have been very pleased with our decision. He's very personal and passionate towards his work and his clients. Highly recommended to anyone seeking solutions related to Neurology.
About Dr. Kempsagar Ravishankar, MD
- Neurology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1275622128
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ravishankar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ravishankar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ravishankar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ravishankar works at
Dr. Ravishankar has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ravishankar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ravishankar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ravishankar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ravishankar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ravishankar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.