Overview of Dr. Ken Arakawa, MD

Dr. Ken Arakawa, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wilcox Health.



Dr. Arakawa works at KENNETH KAAN MD in Honolulu, HI with other offices in Lihue, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.