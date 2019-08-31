Dr. Ken Bowlware, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bowlware is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ken Bowlware, DO
Overview
Dr. Ken Bowlware, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Norman Regional Hospital.
Dr. Bowlware works at
Locations
-
1
Sooner Medical Mgmt.2801 Parklawn Dr, Oklahoma City, OK 73110 Directions (405) 455-5330
-
2
West Norman Laboratory3400 W Tecumseh Rd, Norman, OK 73072 Directions (405) 838-1638
-
3
Medexpress Urgent Care - Lawton Nw Cache Rd3428 NW Cache Rd, Lawton, OK 73505 Directions (580) 595-7207
-
4
Ronnie Keith DO1230 SW 89th St Ste C, Oklahoma City, OK 73139 Directions (405) 703-8860
Hospital Affiliations
- Norman Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bowlware?
Dr Bowlware was great! He left the place I was seeing him at and I’m not sure where he is now. Can anyone tell me how to get in contact with him?
About Dr. Ken Bowlware, DO
- Family Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1306886031
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bowlware has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bowlware accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bowlware has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bowlware works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bowlware. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bowlware.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bowlware, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bowlware appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.