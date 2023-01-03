Dr. Ken Carpenter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carpenter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ken Carpenter, MD
Overview of Dr. Ken Carpenter, MD
Dr. Ken Carpenter, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South and Cox Monett Hospital.
Dr. Carpenter works at
Dr. Carpenter's Office Locations
-
1
Ferrell-Duncan Clinic - Orthopedic Surgery3555 S National Ave # 2, Springfield, MO 65807 Directions (417) 875-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Cox Medical Center South
- Cox Monett Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Special Needs Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carpenter?
Dr Carpenter fully replaced my left hip joint and had I known it would be as easy and nearly pain free I would have done it a couple of years sooner.
About Dr. Ken Carpenter, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1073726964
Education & Certifications
- OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carpenter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carpenter accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carpenter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carpenter works at
Dr. Carpenter has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carpenter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Carpenter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carpenter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carpenter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carpenter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.