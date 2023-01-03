Overview of Dr. Ken Carpenter, MD

Dr. Ken Carpenter, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South and Cox Monett Hospital.



Dr. Carpenter works at Ferrell-Duncan Clinic - Orthopedic Surgery in Springfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.