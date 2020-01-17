Dr. Ken Chow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ken Chow, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ken Chow, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Yuba City, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Adventist Health And Rideout and Oroville Hospital.
Dr. Chow works at
Locations
North Valley Gastroenterology Medical Group870 Shasta St Ste 200, Yuba City, CA 95991 Directions (530) 671-3671
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health And Rideout
- Oroville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chow was so kind and the whole process was quick and easy.
About Dr. Ken Chow, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Chow has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chow has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chow speaks Mandarin.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Chow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chow.
