Dr. Ken Clayton Jr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clayton Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ken Clayton Jr, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ken Clayton Jr, DO
Dr. Ken Clayton Jr, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Palmdale, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Clayton Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Clayton Jr's Office Locations
-
1
Palmdale Regional Family Care327 E Palmdale Blvd Ste D, Palmdale, CA 93550 Directions (661) 273-5888
-
2
Ali'i Health Center78-6831 Alii Dr Ste 411, Kailua Kona, HI 96740 Directions (808) 747-8321
- 3 6024 E McKellips Rd Ste 4-301, Mesa, AZ 85215 Directions (909) 349-8578
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Clayton Jr?
About Dr. Ken Clayton Jr, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1215010194
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clayton Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clayton Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clayton Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clayton Jr works at
Dr. Clayton Jr has seen patients for Yeast Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clayton Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Clayton Jr speaks Arabic.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Clayton Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clayton Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clayton Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clayton Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.