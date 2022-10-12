Dr. Ken Haberman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haberman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ken Haberman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Auburn, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.
Auburn office: 202 N Division St # 1, Auburn, WA 98001
Federal Way Office: 34612 6th Ave S Ste 210, Federal Way, WA 98003
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Medicare
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He saved my life. That's all you need to know.
Education & Certifications
- CITY OF HOPE NATIONAL MEDICAL CENTER
- University of Minnesota Medical Center
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
- Urology
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Hospital
