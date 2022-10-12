Overview of Dr. Ken Haberman, MD

Dr. Ken Haberman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Auburn, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.



Dr. Haberman works at Surgical Associates Northwest in Auburn, WA with other offices in Federal Way, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Ureteral Stones, Urinary Stones and Prostatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.