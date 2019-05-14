Overview of Dr. Ken Hsu, MD

Dr. Ken Hsu, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Hsu works at St. Mary's Spine Center in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.