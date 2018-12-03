Overview of Dr. Ken Kindy, MD

Dr. Ken Kindy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington.



Dr. Kindy works at Atlanta Ophthalmology Associates in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Lens Fitting Services, Benign Neoplasm of Choroid and Benign Neoplasm of Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.