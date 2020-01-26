Dr. Ken Kreidl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kreidl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ken Kreidl, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Avista Adventist Hospital.
Boulder Medical Center - Broadway in Boulder2750 Broadway St, Boulder, CO 80304 Directions (303) 440-3000Monday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 6:00pmSunday9:00am - 6:00pm
- Avista Adventist Hospital
Dr. Ken Kreidl is a very competent, caring, and exceptional ophthalmologist. I felt comfort throughout the whole cataract testing and surgery. My results were fabulous. I can not recommend Dr Kreidl more highly.
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Stanford University Hospital
- Santa Clare Vly Med Ctr
- Stanford University
- Princeton University
- Ophthalmology
