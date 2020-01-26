See All Ophthalmologists in Boulder, CO
Dr. Ken Kreidl, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Ken Kreidl, MD

Ophthalmology
4.6 (27)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ken Kreidl, MD

Dr. Ken Kreidl, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Avista Adventist Hospital.

Dr. Kreidl works at Boulder Medical Center in Boulder, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Nearsightedness and Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Kreidl's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Boulder Medical Center - Broadway in Boulder
    2750 Broadway St, Boulder, CO 80304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 440-3000
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Avista Adventist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Nearsightedness
Drusen
Ocular Hypertension
Nearsightedness
Drusen
Ocular Hypertension

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Medical and Surgical Management of Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • CoreSource
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kreidl?

    Jan 26, 2020
    Dr. Ken Kreidl is a very competent, caring, and exceptional ophthalmologist. I felt comfort throughout the whole cataract testing and surgery. My results were fabulous. I can not recommend Dr Kreidl more highly.
    Thomas Zick — Jan 26, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ken Kreidl, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ken Kreidl, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kreidl to family and friends

    Dr. Kreidl's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kreidl

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ken Kreidl, MD.

    About Dr. Ken Kreidl, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942284500
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Stanford University Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Santa Clare Vly Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Stanford University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Princeton University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ken Kreidl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kreidl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kreidl has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kreidl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kreidl works at Boulder Medical Center in Boulder, CO. View the full address on Dr. Kreidl’s profile.

    Dr. Kreidl has seen patients for Nearsightedness and Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kreidl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Kreidl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kreidl.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kreidl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kreidl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ken Kreidl, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.