Overview of Dr. Ken Kreidl, MD

Dr. Ken Kreidl, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Avista Adventist Hospital.



Dr. Kreidl works at Boulder Medical Center in Boulder, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Nearsightedness and Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.