Dr. Ken Lee, MD

Dermatology
4.7 (39)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Ken Lee, MD is a Dermatologist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Cornell University Medical College and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center and Providence Portland Medical Center.

Dr. Lee works at Portland Dermatology in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Squamous Cell Carcinoma and Basal Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Portland Dermatology
    1414 NW NORTHRUP ST, Portland, OR 97209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 223-3104

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • Providence Portland Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Skin Cancer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Melanoma
Acanthosis Nigricans
Birthmark
Cancer
Lipomas
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Purpura
Rash
Restylane® Injections
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Discoloration
Skin Infections
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Caremark Pharmacy
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • LifeWise
    • Medicare
    • Moda Health
    • MultiPlan
    • PacificSource
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 18, 2022
    I have had numerous skin/pre cancers removed and have never found the procedures to be as invasive and, what is the accurate word, distressing as this one was. It was a fairly deep seated cancer on my nose that had to be dug out twice in a Moh's surgery, with the healthy skin on the nose cut, pulled over the wound and stitched. I will be careful about exposing my skin to the sun in the future; lots of sunblock. Having said this, the surgery simply had to be done and Dr. Lee and his assistant were professional and competent. The numbing process is painful; lots of nerves in the nose. The actual procedure is painless but you can feel what is being done and it is difficult to experience. It's been @ 18 days since the surgery and the wound is healing nicely. Thank you both for getting this done!! I hope I never have to have this done again!
    Charles Ross — Nov 18, 2022
    About Dr. Ken Lee, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407864937
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Oregon Health & Science University
    Residency
    • Oregon Health And Science University
    Internship
    • Stanford University
    Medical Education
    • Cornell University Medical College
    Undergraduate School
    • Johns Hopkins University
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ken Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lee has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Squamous Cell Carcinoma and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

