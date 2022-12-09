Overview of Dr. Ken Lin, MD

Dr. Ken Lin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.



Dr. Lin works at UCI Health Gavin Herbert Eye Institute in Irvine, CA with other offices in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.