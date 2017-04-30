Overview of Dr. Ken Liu, MD

Dr. Ken Liu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from SUN YAT-SEN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE.



They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.