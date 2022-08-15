See All General Dentists in Dearborn, MI
Dr. Ken Rahamut, DDS Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Ken Rahamut, DDS

Dentistry
5.0 (307)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Ken Rahamut, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Dearborn, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO.

Dr. Rahamut works at Trendsetters Dental/Dr. Ken in Dearborn, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Trendsetters Dental/Dr. Ken
    125 N Military St, Dearborn, MI 48124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 241-9015
    Monday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Amalgam Dental Fillings
Athletic Mouthguards
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Amalgam Dental Fillings
Athletic Mouthguards

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Amalgam Dental Fillings Chevron Icon
Athletic Mouthguards Chevron Icon
Bite Adjustment Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Contouring (Dental) Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Oral Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Crown Lengthening Chevron Icon
Dental Bonding Chevron Icon
Dental Brace Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Examination Chevron Icon
Dental Filling Chevron Icon
Dental Hygiene Services Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Dental Onlay Chevron Icon
Dental Procedure Chevron Icon
Dental Prophylaxis Chevron Icon
Dental Restoration Chevron Icon
Dental Sealant Chevron Icon
Dental Veneer Chevron Icon
Dental X-Ray Chevron Icon
Denture Repair Chevron Icon
Dentures Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dentures
Digital X-Ray (CDR) Chevron Icon
Endodontic Retreatment Chevron Icon
Endodontic Surgery Chevron Icon
Endodontic Treatment Chevron Icon
Excision Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Excision
Fluoride Treatment Chevron Icon
Fluoride Varnish Chevron Icon
Frenectomy Chevron Icon
General Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Treatment Chevron Icon
Implant-Supported Bridge Chevron Icon
Implant-Supported Crown Chevron Icon
Implant-Supported Dentures Chevron Icon
Limited Gum Surgery Chevron Icon
Local Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Mouthguards Chevron Icon
Nightguard Chevron Icon
Nitrous Oxide Administration Chevron Icon
Nitrous Oxide Sedation Chevron Icon
Panorex FMX Chevron Icon
Pediatric Dental Exam Chevron Icon
Periodontal Exam Chevron Icon
Pocket Depth Measurement Chevron Icon
Porcelain Bridge Chevron Icon
Porcelain Crown Chevron Icon
Porcelain Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Porcelain Dental Onlays Chevron Icon
Porcelain Fixed Bridges Chevron Icon
Porcelain Veneers Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Prosthetic Chevron Icon
Restoration of Dental Implants Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Root Planing Chevron Icon
Rotary Endodontics Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Chevron Icon
Snoring Prevention Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Polishing Chevron Icon
Teeth Scaling Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Traumatic Dental Injury Treatment Chevron Icon
Upper Dentures Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Molina Healthcare
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 307 ratings
    Patient Ratings (307)
    5 Star
    (300)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rahamut?

    Aug 15, 2022
    Doc is always good with a joke and super gentle. My entire family loves him and his staff
    The Best Team — Aug 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ken Rahamut, DDS
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ken Rahamut, DDS?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rahamut to family and friends

    Dr. Rahamut's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rahamut

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ken Rahamut, DDS.

    About Dr. Ken Rahamut, DDS

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285775973
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ken Rahamut, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rahamut is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rahamut has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rahamut has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rahamut works at Trendsetters Dental/Dr. Ken in Dearborn, MI. View the full address on Dr. Rahamut’s profile.

    307 patients have reviewed Dr. Rahamut. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rahamut.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rahamut, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rahamut appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ken Rahamut, DDS?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.