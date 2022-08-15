Dr. Ken Rahamut, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rahamut is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ken Rahamut, DDS
Overview
Dr. Ken Rahamut, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Dearborn, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO.
Locations
Trendsetters Dental/Dr. Ken125 N Military St, Dearborn, MI 48124 Directions (313) 241-9015Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Humana
- MetLife
- Molina Healthcare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Doc is always good with a joke and super gentle. My entire family loves him and his staff
About Dr. Ken Rahamut, DDS
- Dentistry
- English, Spanish
- 1285775973
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
Dr. Rahamut has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rahamut accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rahamut has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rahamut speaks Spanish.
307 patients have reviewed Dr. Rahamut. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rahamut.
