Dr. Ken-Ryu Han, MD is an Urology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Banner Thunderbird Medical Center, Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Han works at Arizona Urology Specialists, PLLC in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Testicular Dysfunction, Hypogonadism and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.