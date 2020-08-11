Dr. Ken-Ryu Han, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Han is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ken-Ryu Han, MD is an Urology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Banner Thunderbird Medical Center, Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Arizona Urology Specialists Pllc19841 N 27th Ave Ste 201, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Directions (602) 375-1700
Arrowhead Satellite Office18700 N 64th Dr Ste 105, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (602) 375-1700
Canyon State Urology5750 W Thunderbird Rd Ste B200, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (602) 375-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthCare Partners
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Dr Han treated my father for kidney and prostate issues. He was very kind, professional and respectful. He always took time to answer whatever questions we had despite his extremely busy schedule and Dad always had questions!! All his assistants and back office staff are awesome also!
About Dr. Ken-Ryu Han, MD
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Korean, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1538181474
Education & Certifications
- UCLA School of Medicine
- Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital / New Brunswick, New Jersey
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Cornell University / Ithaca, New York
- Urology
