Dr. Ken Sakuda, DPM
Overview of Dr. Ken Sakuda, DPM
Dr. Ken Sakuda, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Honolulu, HI.
Dr. Sakuda's Office Locations
Nic-con Medical Clinic321 N Kuakini St Ste 801, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 521-2002
Hospital Affiliations
- Kuakini Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor. He understands podiatry and truly cares for his patients.
About Dr. Ken Sakuda, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1033158464
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sakuda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
