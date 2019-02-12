Dr. Ken Uchino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Uchino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ken Uchino, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ken Uchino, MD
Dr. Ken Uchino, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They completed their residency with University Of Wa School Of Med
Dr. Uchino works at
Dr. Uchino's Office Locations
Cleveland Clinic9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 445-4073Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 9300 Euclid Ave Ste S80, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 445-9897
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He and his nurse were great. Took plenty of time with us and didn’t make us feel rushed or like a pest for asking so many questions. He explained things and made us feel comfortable. The female at the main front desk did not greet us warmly and wasn’t too helpful at first, telling us to check-in and if we need help let her know. As we sat there though we quickly realized she was just overwhelmed and busy with the phone and patients but ended up being kind/helpful, she just could’ve used help.
About Dr. Ken Uchino, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- English
- 1164498747
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wa School Of Med
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
