Dr. Kenan Arnautovic, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kenan Arnautovic, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Florence, AL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Sarajevo and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto.
Eliza Coffee Memorial Hosptial-ip Psych205 Marengo St, Florence, AL 35630 Directions (256) 768-9191
Urology Group PC401 Southcrest Cir Ste 201, Southaven, MS 38671 Directions (662) 349-0311
Southaven MS / DeSoto391 Southcrest Cir Ste 205, Southaven, MS 38671 Directions (901) 522-7700Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
Memphis TN / Main office6325 Humphreys Blvd, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 522-7700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- QualChoice
- UnitedHealthCare
No more pain in my lower back and legs!! After a minimally invasive procedure, I'm enjoying my life again. I truly appreciate the treatment Dr. Arnautovic provided and would highly recommend him to anyone in need of neurosurgery. Thanks Dr. A.!!
About Dr. Kenan Arnautovic, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Bosnian and German
- University Of Ar College Of Med
- University of Sarajevo
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Arnautovic has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arnautovic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arnautovic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arnautovic speaks Bosnian and German.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Arnautovic. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arnautovic.
