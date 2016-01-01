See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Neptune, NJ
Dr. Kenan Osmanovic, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kenan Osmanovic, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.

Dr. Osmanovic works at Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore - Hope Tower in Neptune, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD and Conduct Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore - Hope Tower
    19 Davis Ave Fl 9, Neptune, NJ 07753 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 838-3983
    Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore - Hope Tower
    1200 Jumping Brook Rd Ste 201, Neptune, NJ 07753 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 838-3982

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
  • Riverview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Anxiety
Autism
Bipolar Disorder
Dementia or Depression Screening
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Major Depressive Disorder
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse
Opioid Dependence
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders
Anorexia
Binge Eating Disorder
Bulimia
Cocaine Addiction
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Delusional Disorder
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders
Eating Disorders
Group Psychotherapy
Impulse Control Disorders
Marijuana Addiction
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse
Nondependent Opioid Abuse
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse
Phobia
Psychosis
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophrenia
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence
Suicidal Ideation
Tobacco Use Disorder
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Kenan Osmanovic, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • English, Serbian
    • 1396996708
    Education & Certifications

    • Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenan Osmanovic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osmanovic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Osmanovic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Osmanovic works at Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore - Hope Tower in Neptune, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Osmanovic’s profile.

    Dr. Osmanovic has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD and Conduct Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Osmanovic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Osmanovic has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osmanovic.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osmanovic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Osmanovic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

