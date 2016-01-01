Dr. Kenan Stern, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenan Stern, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kenan Stern, MD
Dr. Kenan Stern, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Morningside.
Dr. Stern's Office Locations
Annenberg Building1468 Madison Ave Ste 350, New York, NY 10029 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kenan Stern, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1023285368
Education & Certifications
- Boston Med Center|Children'S Hospital Boston
- Boston Med Center|Children'S Hospital Boston
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Pediatric Cardiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stern accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stern has seen patients for Septal Defect, Atrial Septal Defect and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stern on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
