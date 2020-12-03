Dr. Kendal Stewart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stewart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kendal Stewart, MD
Overview of Dr. Kendal Stewart, MD
Dr. Kendal Stewart, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School.
Dr. Stewart works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Stewart's Office Locations
-
1
United Otolaryngology Associates Pllc300 Beardsley Ln Ste D101, Austin, TX 78746 Directions (512) 338-9840
- 2 11719 FM 2244 Rd Ste 204, Bee Cave, TX 78738 Directions (512) 338-9840
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stewart?
Dr. Stewart and Dr. Gonzales are amazing. I learned of Dr. Stewart at a conference and his lecture was so intriguing; he obviously knows what he's doing. I had to take my son to him. These docs know how bodies work and how to help them heal. My son used to get fevers constantly and mainstream docs couldn't help. After our first appointment here, his fevers are gone and his quality of life is so much better! Don't waste your time with mainstream docs who throw drugs at you and consider you just a number. These docs truly care.
About Dr. Kendal Stewart, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1225115876
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stewart has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stewart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stewart works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Stewart. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stewart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stewart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stewart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.