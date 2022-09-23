Dr. Kendal Webb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Webb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kendal Webb, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kendal Webb, MD
Dr. Kendal Webb, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Hematology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.
Dr. Webb works at
Dr. Webb's Office Locations
-
1
Alaska Oncology2925 Debarr Rd Ste 300, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (888) 521-8657MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Webb?
Dr Webb is very thorough direct in a non rushed manner. Would highly recommend her as she does her follow up to make sure she covers all aspects of your care. Her concern is genuine and it shows
About Dr. Kendal Webb, MD
- Hematology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1154615250
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Webb has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Webb accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Webb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Webb works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Webb. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Webb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Webb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Webb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.