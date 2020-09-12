Overview of Dr. Kendale Ritchey, DPM

Dr. Kendale Ritchey, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston and is affiliated with Parkwest Medical Center.



Dr. Ritchey works at Women's Health Associates in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion Surgery, Bunion and Hammer Toe Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.