Dr. Kendale Ritchey, DPM

Podiatry
4.7 (26)
Map Pin Small Knoxville, TN
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kendale Ritchey, DPM

Dr. Kendale Ritchey, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston and is affiliated with Parkwest Medical Center.

Dr. Ritchey works at Women's Health Associates in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion Surgery, Bunion and Hammer Toe Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ritchey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Women's Health Associates
    9330 Park West Blvd Ste 300, Knoxville, TN 37923 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 692-1189
  2. 2
    1924 Alcoa Hwy Bldg D, Knoxville, TN 37920 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 692-1260
  3. 3
    939 E Emerald Ave Ste 706, Knoxville, TN 37917 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 523-5655

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Parkwest Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bunion Surgery
Bunion
Hammer Toe Repair
Bunion Surgery
Bunion
Hammer Toe Repair

Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • NovaNet
    • Prime Health Services
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kendale Ritchey, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043296593
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kendale Ritchey, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ritchey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ritchey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ritchey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ritchey works at Women's Health Associates in Knoxville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Ritchey’s profile.

    Dr. Ritchey has seen patients for Bunion Surgery, Bunion and Hammer Toe Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ritchey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Ritchey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ritchey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ritchey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ritchey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

