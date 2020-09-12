Dr. Kendale Ritchey, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ritchey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kendale Ritchey, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston and is affiliated with Parkwest Medical Center.
Women's Health Associates9330 Park West Blvd Ste 300, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 692-1189
- 2 1924 Alcoa Hwy Bldg D, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 692-1260
- 3 939 E Emerald Ave Ste 706, Knoxville, TN 37917 Directions (865) 523-5655
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- Prime Health Services
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent podiatrist, professional, very knowledgeable, genuine and great resources with Beyond Physical Therapy office. Answered my questions, good listener.
- Podiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
