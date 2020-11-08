Dr. Kendall Beck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kendall Beck, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kendall Beck, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with UCSF Helen Diller Medical Center at Parnassus Heights.
Dr. Beck works at
Locations
Endoscopy At Mount Zion1701 Divisadero St Ste 120, San Francisco, CA 94115 Directions (415) 502-4444
Hospital Affiliations
- UCSF Helen Diller Medical Center at Parnassus Heights
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is the best! I used to live in the valley, but recently moved. The doctors there were not nearly as caring and compatistonite as Dr Beck is! She listens to me, understands what I'm going through, and treats me like a human being not just another patient. I've been overwhelmed by her and her team since I started going there. I highly recommend her! She is Awesome! One of the best doctors in the country!
About Dr. Kendall Beck, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1972892057
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beck has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beck works at
Dr. Beck has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Gastritis and Inflammatory Bowel Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Beck. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beck.
