Dr. Kendall Blackwell, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Wilson, NC.
Wilson Podiatry Associates PA1704 Glendale Dr SW Ste A, Wilson, NC 27893 Directions (252) 237-0138
Wilson Medical Center1705 Tarboro St SW, Wilson, NC 27893 Directions (252) 399-8040
- Wilson Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Everytime someone has a foot problem around me i tell them to go see Dr Blackwell. I have been seeing him several years and I really like him. The ladies in the the office are Awesome as well !
Dr. Blackwell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blackwell has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blackwell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Blackwell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blackwell.
