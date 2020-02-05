Overview of Dr. Kendall Blackwell, DPM

Dr. Kendall Blackwell, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Wilson, NC.



Dr. Blackwell works at Wilson Podiatry Associates in Wilson, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.